BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Humanitarian convoys pass freely along the Lachin-Khankendi road, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“The public attacks and provocations of Russian peacekeepers are unacceptable to us. Such actions can cause significant harm to the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process,” she said.