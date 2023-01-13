Azerbaijan amends constitutional law on ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) in Azerbaijan won’t be given a two-month salary when going on vacation, Trend reports.

This is stated in the Constitutional Law on Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, Article 16.6 of the said law, envisioning this, has been canceled.

At the same time, the official salary of the Ombudsman was increased from 2,230 manat ($1,310) to 3,060 manat ($1,800).

This Constitutional Law entered into force on January 1, 2023.