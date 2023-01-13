Azerbaijan determines amount of Presidential pension for martyr families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing the amount of Azerbaijani Presidential pension for martyr families and amending the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 19, 2006 No. 493 "On establishment of pension of President of Republic of Azerbaijan for martyr's family", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the monthly pension of the President of Azerbaijan for a martyr's family has been set at 600 manat ($352.9) since January 1, 2023.