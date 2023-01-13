Azerbaijan increases amount of social benefits for mothers - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on increasing the amount of social benefits for mothers of more than five children and amending the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 27, 2013 No. 72 "On establishing the amount of social benefits for women with more than five children", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the amount of monthly social benefits for mothers of more than five children is set at 105 manat ($61.7) per child from January 1, 2023.

