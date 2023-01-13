Azerbaijan increases monthly pensions for honorary title persons - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing the amount of monthly pension for persons of honorary titles, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the amount of the monthly pension is set at 200 manat ($117.6) for national writer, national poet, national artist, and national painter.

In addition, for the honored scientist, honored worker of arts, honored artist, honored painter, honored worker of culture, honored teacher, honored doctor, honored architect, honored worker of physical culture and sports, honored civil servant, honored journalist, honored engineer, honored lawyer, honored worker of agriculture, honored pilot, and honored medical worker, the monthly pension is set 150 manat ($88.2).

The amendment comes into force on January 1, 2023.