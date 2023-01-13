Azerbaijan determines amount of presidential scholarship for scientific degrees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Presidential scholarship for scientific degrees of Doctor of Science and Doctor of Philosophy has been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, from January 1, 2023, the amount of the monthly scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided to persons with an academic degree, who are unemployed, have the right to a labor pension, have worked for at least 25 years in scientific institutions, organizations or educational institutions, and who have relevant entries in the work book at the main place of work has been determined as following:

- for the degree of doctor of science - 500 manat ($294.1);

- for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy - 300 manat ($176.4).

