Heydar Aliyev Center to hold one of favorite spectacles of Azerbaijan's national leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Famous Azerbaijani satirist and writer Jalil Mammadguluzade's “The Corpses” play will be performed on February 24, 2023, at the Heydar Aliyev Center within the framework of the "Heydar Aliyev and National Theater Art" project dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader, Trend reports.

The spectacle, jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, will be performed by the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.

The stage director and artist of the spectacle is People's Artist Azer Pasha Nematov. The performance will involve the music of the People's Artist of the USSR Gara Garayev. The music will be performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli under the direction of People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev.

In the spectacle of two parts, Sheikh Nasrullah character will be played by People's Artist Nuraddin Mehdikhanli, and Honored Artist Anar Geybatov will play the role of Iskandar.

Besides, people's artists Ali Nur, Haji Ismayilov, Kazim Abdullayev, Lalazar Mustafayeva, Rafig Azimov, Sabir Mammadov, honored artists Aslan Shirin, Elkhan Guliyev, Elshan Rustamov, Alfida Jafarov, Kazim Hasanguliyev, Matlab Abdullayev, Mazahir Jalilov, Mirza Aghabayli and other theater actors.

Mammadguluzade's “The Corpses” tragicomedy is the favorite work of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The great leader himself in his interviews was saying that while studying in high school, he showed great interest in the theater, and often went and watched performances of local drama theatre.

The national leader noted that he watched "The Corpses" play with great pleasure several times. As the great leader noted, the play is a very deep, philosophical work, and in terms of its philosophical content, it ranks first among the dramatic works of Azerbaijani literature.

At the same time, it’s distinguished from other works by a deep national spirit, nationality, Heydar Aliyev noted.

"I’m familiar with all the dramatic works, starting with Shakespeare. I believe that no one has created such a work as "The Corpses", because finding such a topic itself is philosophy, genius ...", said the great leader.

Heydar Aliyev was very attached to the theater from a young age. During his school and student years, he was very fond of the theater and performed in drama circles.

He called the Azerbaijan National Theater the national treasure of the Azerbaijani people. Regularly attending theatrical performances, the national leader met with the creative team and gave his advice and instructions.

In connection with the announcement of 2023 in our country as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Heydar Aliyev Center plans to carry out a number of projects and events.

Besides, within the framework of the "Heydar Aliyev and national theatrical art" project, a number of spectacles are planned to be performed at the Heydar Aliyev Center.