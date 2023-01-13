OTS concerned about illegal exploitation of natural resources in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is seriously concerned about the illegal exploitation by Armenia and criminal elements, of natural resources in the Karabakh economic zone of Azerbaijan which triggered peaceful protests of civil society representatives. It condemns such a breach of international law leading to grave environmental impacts, Trend reports citing the statement by the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States concerning illegal exploitation of natural resources in the Karabakh economic zone of Azerbaijan.

"The illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources and their trafficking to Armenia, along with illegal presence of remnants of Armenia’s armed forces and implantation of mines in the territory of Azerbaijan, undermine the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders, and does not serve reaching peace and stability in the region," said the statement.

The Secretariat calls for immediate termination of the above-mentioned illegal actions, and supports all efforts by Azerbaijan in this regard.

"The Secretariat of the OTS also supports the peaceful protests of the eco-activists and NGO representatives in the Lachin-Khankendi road of Azerbaijan. It endorses the peace agenda initiated by Azerbaijan for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," said the statement.