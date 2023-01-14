Turkish embassy tweets on anniversary of restoring diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Azerbaijan posted a tweet on the occasion of the 31-st anniversary of restoring diplomatic relations between Baku and Ankara, Trend reports.

"Congratulations on the 31st anniversary of restoring diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, with which our fraternal ties, common ancient history, and deep-rooted cultural heritage were crowned with the "Shusha Declaration"! One nation, two states," the embassy tweeted.