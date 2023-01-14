Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MPs to hold meetings in European Parliament (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 14 January 2023 13:13 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the delegation members of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Nurlan Hasanov and Sevil Mikayilova will pay a visit to France's Strasbourg on January 15, the Parliament told Trend.

The MPs will hold a number of meetings in the European Parliament, where they will discuss the development of mutual cooperation and exchange views on other topical issues.

The visit will last until January 19, 2023.

