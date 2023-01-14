Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to French president (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva presented her credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

The president congratulated Abdullayeva on her recent appointment and wished her success in the ambassador's activity.

Noting that France is a friendly country to Azerbaijan, Macron said that Paris is also interested in establishing peace in the region.

Abdullayeva pointed out that Azerbaijan is the country most interested in establishing peace in the region and is promoting the peace agenda, and also touched upon the importance of supporting this agenda.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on relations between Azerbaijan and France and the situation in the region.