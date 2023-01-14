Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 14 January 2023 16:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal on 100th anniversary of Supreme Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amending the law "On establishment of orders and medals of Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the "100th anniversary of Supreme Court of Azerbaijan (1923-2023)" commemorative medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Thus, the "Regulations on jubilee medal of Republic of Azerbaijan "100th anniversary of Supreme Court of Azerbaijan (1923-2023)" and "Description of jubilee medal of Republic of Azerbaijan "100th anniversary of Supreme Court of Azerbaijan (1923-2023)" were approved.

