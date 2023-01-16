Investment climate in Azerbaijan is very positive - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Investment climate in Azerbaijan is very positive, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he addressed the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports.

"Last month, the 17th of December, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania signed an agreement to build a Black Sea sea-belt electric cable from Black Sea coast of Georgia to the Black Sea coast of Romania. And this agreement was witnessed by the President of European Commission. So, our plan is to build a cable which will allow to transport green energy from Azerbaijan at the level of four gigawatts.

But that will not be enough. This is only what has already been agreed. Our plans are much broader. And investment climate in Azerbaijan is very positive, and we accumulated a lot of investments in oil and gas sector. But now our target is renewable. So, in other words, we have great plans. And I am sure that we will succeed," President Ilham Aliyev said.