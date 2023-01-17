Azerbaijan makes amendments regarding rules on import, export of chemicals (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Amendments have been made to the rules for the acquisition, storage, sale, distribution, release, transportation, shipment, and use of precursors [compound used in chemical reactions] requiring licenses for import, export, transit transportation, and production on the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The resolution regulates the mechanism for the passage of precursors into the country after checking their compliance with annual demand.

In accordance with this, provisions are provided for the approval of the annual demand for precursors, as well as for the real-time transmission by the Ministries of Economy and Health of decisions on changes in the volume of annual demand to the State Customs Committee to monitor the import and export of precursors, and transit transport.

Also, the decision contains provisions on adding the following information to the appeal on the annual demand for precursors: the name of the precursors, the code on the commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity, the origin, and the purpose of use.

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan's total trade turnover amounted to $36.26 billion, up by $14.4 billion (65.87 percent) year over year.

According to the committee, Italy ranks first among Azerbaijan's trading partners with a turnover of $17.7 billion (a growth of 107.83 percent year on year), followed by Türkiye with a turnover of over $5.37 billion (a growth of 28.46 percent year on year) and Russia – $3.26 billion (up by 22.9 percent year on year).