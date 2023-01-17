Azerbaijani FM meets delegation of Israeli MFA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the delegation led by Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Aliza Bin Nun today, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

The Israeli delegation included high-ranking officials of the Central Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Israeli ambassadors to the countries of Eurasia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various aspects of bilateral and multilateral relations, including the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, security, education, high technology and other areas.

Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the level of development of diplomatic relations, the 30th anniversary of which was celebrated last year, and bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, stressing that the history of the coexistence of the two peoples is calculated in centuries.

The minister noted that the activities of the Azerbaijani tourism bureau and the trade mission in Israel, as well as the recent establishment of the Azerbaijani embassy, will make a significant contribution to the further development of relations.

During the meeting, the Israeli side was informed about the aggressive policy of Armenia towards Azerbaijan, the almost 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the steps and initiatives taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia, as well as the peace process after the 44-day Patriotic War. In addition, the minister has informed the Israeli side about the provocations committed by Armenia.

Aliza Bin Nun expressed satisfaction with her visit to Azerbaijan and noted that the meeting of Israeli ambassadors in Eurasia in Baku is an indicator of the importance that Israel attaches to relations with Azerbaijan.

According to her, the Jewish community living in Azerbaijan plays the role of a bridge connecting the two countries. She noted that the Israeli side is interested in stepping up efforts to further develop the existing cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan in bilateral and multilateral formats.

During the meeting, the importance of dialogue and high-level visits between the two countries was emphasized, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest were discussed.