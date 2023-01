BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. A memorandum signed last month between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and Fortesque Future Industries provides for the implementation of a project for the production of 12,000 megawatts of wind and solar energy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Chairman of Fortesque Future Industries Andrew Forest in Davos.

Will be updated