Armenia disrupted adoption of document on sending CSTO mission to border with Azerbaijan - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Armenia disrupted the adoption of the document on sending the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] mission to the border with Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We have difficulties related to the current situation in Armenia. When our Armenian friends promoted the need to send a CSTO mission to the border with Azerbaijan in order to ensure some stability there, we agreed on such a document at the summit in Yerevan on the parameters of this mission, but it was not possible to accept it, because the Armenian colleagues began to insist that this document should contain a harsh condemnation of Azerbaijan," Lavrov noted.

