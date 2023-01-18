BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. We have established a very solid platform for our cooperation. We have had a political relationship for 30 years, which demonstrates that we are excellent partners and trustworthy friends, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

“We have very good cooperation in international institutions. We always supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty and established a very strong political platform. So, based on that, we are now constructing a framework for our economic cooperation. And in today's world, it's very important because we have new challenges, problems, and opportunities.

We fully support the initiatives of President Xi Jinping with respect to the Middle Corridor. So many Chinese companies from the IT sector have been present in Azerbaijan for many years. We're looking forward to seeing more Chinese companies in Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said.