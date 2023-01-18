Never in my political life have I made promise, then not stood behind it – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Never in my political life have I made a promise and then not stood behind it. All the promises I made have been implemented. The other thing is that I don’t give many of them, because I prefer to demonstrate the results, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

“We have seen many political or election campaigns based on false promises, but that did not lead to success. Success was only temporary. Because the people understand everything very well and remember it, if you promise and then do not deliver, they will not support you. So, I always prefer to demonstrate what has been done, and I also always consult with the people about our plans. I have a very open communication channel with Azerbaijani society,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.