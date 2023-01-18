President of Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates political ties with Azerbaijan that reached strategic level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. I am proud that the relations between our peoples, resting on a reliable foundation of centuries-old friendship, linguistic, cultural, religious and historical affinity, have acquired an interstate and diplomatic status, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"I highly value the level of political ties and mutually beneficial cooperation achieved through our joint efforts in trade and economic, transport and logistical, cultural and humanitarian spheres, which reached a strategic level last year following our reciprocal visits in April and October.

I am sure that thanks to our efforts, the friendly relations between our peoples will continue to develop and strengthen and be consistent in the future," the letter said.