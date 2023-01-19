Azerbaijan - very important partner of Latvia, Egils Levits says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan is a very important partner of Latvia, President of Latvia Egils Levits said during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Davos, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized the important role of Azerbaijan as a country located in the Middle Corridor in implementing important transportation between Central Asia and the European Union.

During the meeting, they also mentioned cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan within the UN and other international organizations. The President of Latvia lauded the activities of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

President Egils Levits also pointed out that Azerbaijan put forward a number of initiatives as part of its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, and particularly emphasized its successful activities in the fight against COVID-19.