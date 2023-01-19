President Ilham Aliyev meets with PM of Montenegro in Davos (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazović in Davos, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides noted that Azerbaijan and Montenegro enjoy friendly relations. They exchanged views on issues of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism, investments and energy.

The head of state highlighted the situation in the South Caucasus region, saying that Armenia conducts propaganda against Azerbaijan in a number of international institutions based on false information. President Ilham Aliyev also informed the Prime Minister of Montenegro about the situation on the Lachin-Khankandi road in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Dritan Abazović pointed out that Montenegro always considered Azerbaijan a friendly country. The Prime Minister said that Montenegro is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas.