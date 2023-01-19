Middle Corridor has potential to transport hydrocarbons - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Starting from this year, we have started the transit of oil from Kazakhstan, and not only from Turkmenistan, which has been carried out for many years, and there is a potential for using this corridor for hydrocarbons as well, President Ilham Aliyev said at a panel discussion on the topic "Eurasia's Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway" within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Trend reports.

I think that we now need to have more closer cooperation between all the countries involved - Central Asia, Caucasus and Europe. In order to work actively on customs administration, to have more or less a single window approach and on tariffs policy. Because, we need to make this route not only attractive from point of view of absence of other routes, but attractive from a commercial point of view," President Ilham Aliyev said.