BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. We are working very hard on diversification of our economy, President Ilham Aliyev said at a panel discussion on the topic "Eurasia's Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway" within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Trend reports.

"Becoming a transit country, in the sense of today's reality is important. But for us, the most important thing is jobs and local production.

For that purpose, we are working very hard on diversification of our economy. We think that the transportation not only will be helping us to diversify our exports, so, we will export the services. But at the same time being on route on the Middle Corridor, at the same time being on route of the North-South Corridor, creates additional opportunities for business in Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said.