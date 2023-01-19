We started sharing profit of trilateral cooperation format – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. We started sharing profit of trilateral cooperation format, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at a plenary meeting on “Eurasia’s Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

"We have several formats of trilateral cooperation - ministers of foreign affairs, defense and economy. There also was the summit of leaders, and we started sharing the profit.

We started clearly understanding that should be a balance - we started with energy project definitely - between producers, transitors and consumers. We managed to create this win-win situation and how to say balance of interests was preserved," President Ilham Aliyev said.