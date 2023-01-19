Jeyhun Bayramov meеts with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

The sides discussed main issues on the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as regional and international issues, the current situation in connection with the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Bayramov noted that the constant political dialogue between Azerbaijan and NATO promotes cooperation in various fields. Azerbaijan's participation, as a country contributing to international peace and security, in NATO-led peacekeeping operations is the embodiment of the importance that the country attaches to cooperation in this area.

He informed Colomina in detail about the course of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards advancing the peace agenda, the military-political provocations of Armenia that undermine the peace process, and the still existing mine threat. Information was also provided on the situation in connection with the Lachin road, which caused protests by representatives of civil society in Azerbaijan. He noted that the accusations of an alleged "blockade" of Armenian residents in the territories of Azerbaijan, a "humanitarian crisis" are groundless and do not reflect reality, and are aimed at hiding the facts of Armenia's misuse of the Lachin-Khankendi road, which is intended for humanitarian purposes only. IDespite the unconstructive steps of the Armenian side, Azerbaijan is ready to hold the next negotiating meeting in a short time and is determined to advance the peace agenda.

The NATO Secretary General's Special Representative said that mutual visits contribute to the development of cooperation. Noting with satisfaction the participation of Azerbaijan in peacekeeping operations within NATO, he stressed that Azerbaijani peacekeepers played an important role in the evacuation at the Kabul International Airport. It was noted with satisfaction that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO is also developing in other areas, including energy security, education, etc. It was noted that the presence of tension in the region is of concern, and the importance of continuing the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia for the establishment of peace and security was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.