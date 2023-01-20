Azerbaijani side declared its commitment to negotiations on peace treaty - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Azerbaijani side declared its commitment to negotiations on the peace treaty, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan had expressed readiness to hold another meeting and continue further negotiations on the peace treaty.

"The opposite side should understand that the advancement of the peace process should not be less important for Armenia than it is for Azerbaijan. If Armenia does not understand this, it is a demonstration of their misguided policy," said Azerbaijani FM.

