Azerbaijan's Tariff Council to determine amount of payment for services on land plots (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Azerbaijan's Tariff Council will determine the amount of payment for services related to land plots, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the decree signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the application of the Law No. 646-VIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 29, 2022 "On amendments to the Land Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Public services related to the determination of coordinates, the preparation of a land plot plan, provided by the Ministry of Economy represented by the State Service on Property Issues, will be paid in the amount determined by the Tariff Council.

The head of state also signed a law on amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state land cadastre, land monitoring and land management".

According to the document, part two of Article 22 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state land cadastre, land monitoring and land management” is given as follows:

“The services on the land cadastral, land monitoring and land management work, carried out by order of state structures, municipalities, legal entities and individuals, drawing up documents on the technical cadastre and land management (cadastral maps and planning and cartographic materials) and issuing information and documents on this work (archival certificates, approved copies of technical documents), as well as confirming the compliance of private legal entities and individuals carrying out cartographic work, by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, except work carried out on the basis of a state order, are paid in the amount established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority”.