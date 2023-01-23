Azerbaijan always been there for Türkiye in hard times - Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan has always been there for Türkiye in hard times, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi during the meeting held in the Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan, currently - modern-day Armenia), Trend reports.

The Turkish ambassador noted that Turkish-Azerbaijani relations have reached our days with the phrase "both in joy and sorrow".

"And we experienced the greatest joy in the 44-day second Karabakh war. In a just struggle, Türkiye was on the side of Azerbaijan with all its might. We believe in restoring peace in the region," he said.

The Turkish ambassador visited the Community of Western Azerbaijan in a new administrative building on January 23.