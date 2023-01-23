Azerbaijan amending notarial rules for registration of real estate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Notarial rules for registration and state registration of real estate are being amended in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on an amendment to the law "On notaries".

According to the amendment, agreements on registration of a property subject to state registration for oneself or its mortgage are confirmed on the basis of documents confirming the ownership of the property being registered or pledged, on vehicles, as well as on their verification by a body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority or on the basis of data received in real-time from the electronic information system.

