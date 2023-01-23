Azerbaijan's parliament to hold conference on social strategy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. National Leader Heydar Aliyev plays a special and exceptional role in shaping the social policy pursued in Azerbaijan, said MP Vugar Bayramov during the session of the Labour and Social Policy Committee of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

Bayramov proposed to consider organizing a conference on the topic "Heydar Aliyev and Sustainable Social Strategy" at the spring session.

Chairman of the Committee, Musa Guliyev, in turn, took the initiative to include a conference about National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Committee's work plan for 2023.