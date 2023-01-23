The European Azerbaijan School marks the 33rd Anniversary of January 20 Tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.23. 33 years have passed since the massacre committed by the XXI Red Army against the civil population of Azerbaijan on the night of January 19-20, 1990.

The leadership of the Soviet Union, which was afraid of the revival of the national liberation movement of the Azerbaijani people and the deterioration of the socio-political situation in the country, caught an opportunity to take rough measures against Azerbaijan.

The military units from the USSR Ministry of Defense entered Baku and nearby regions, massacring the civilian population using heavy military equipment and other various forms of weaponry.

This history was the first harbinger of our people's desire to break the yoke of slavery by demanding the right to independence and freedom.

For Azerbaijanis, January 20 symbolizes the heroism of the nation in addition to the tragic events that occurred that day in history. The daughters and sons of the Motherland mixed their bodies and soul into the land and planted the seed of the freedom that our nation has been waiting a long time.

The 33rd anniversary of our blood memory was marked in both buildings of the European Azerbaijan School.

Management, teachers, and students of the European Azerbaijan School visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers on the graves of our martyrs, and bowed to the dear souls of our martyrs by placing wreaths in front of the "Eternal Torch" monument.

In the primary campus, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played as a tribute to the dear memory of our martyrs. Following, school community honored the souls of the martyrs, expressed their respect and honor with a minute of silence.

Teachers gave information about the content and context of the 20 January tragedy and displayed presentations to raise awareness among students.

The students created examples of paintings reflecting the struggle of our nation for freedom and independence in the background of the January 20 tragedy.

The children recited poems highlighting the pages of freedom, independence, and heroism of our history and expressing the heroism and valor of our martyrs.

The Secondary campus hosted an commemorative event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the 20 January tragedy. The event began with playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and, the memory of our martyrs who died heroically for the homeland was commemorated with a minute's silence.

The director of the European Azerbaijan School, Francesco Banchini, made a speech and shared his thoughts about the essence of this day and highlighted that the path to freedom and independence is difficult and honorable, and advised the students to always hold this value high.

The students presented poems, sketches, and presentations about the struggle for freedom and independence, the heroic pages of our history, and the bravery and heroism of our martyrs.

May the Almighty God bless the martyrs of this bloody history!