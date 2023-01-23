Azerbaijani Ombudsman visits convicted Armenian saboteurs (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Visits of National Preventive Group (NPG) members following the instruction of Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva to the detention facilities continue, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

According to the Ombudsman's Office, preventive visits with the participation of Sabina Aliyeva and the National Preventive Group (NPG) members are constantly paid to the facilities within the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) jurisdiction.

Within the systematic monitoring, visits were also paid to the facilities where Armenian citizens, detained for crimes committed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan as sabotage-terror groups after the second Karabakh war following the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020, signed by Azerbaijani, Armenia and Russian leaders, are kept.

The monitoring was also attended by physician and psychologist members of the NPG.

In the detention facilities, the Ombudsman and the NPG Group members had private talks with the detained citizens of Armenia, along with other detainees.

During the monitoring of the above facilities, the issues related to detention conditions in cells, including their conditions, size, lighting, ventilation, personal hygiene and sanitary, healthcare service, and nutrition, were checked.

Furthermore, during the systematic visits, it was observed that compliance with the requirements of the relevant legal norms concerning those persons was put in place and their rights, including the necessary healthcare and psychological services, were ensured.

The Ombusdman’s Office also said that during the private talks, no complaints about the detainees’ access to phone calls, correspondences, to the right to receive information, and access to healthcare services were received.

It was noted that the cells were provided with literature and information leaflets (also in their languages), and those detained persons were provided with unhindered meeting opportunities with the ICRC (International Committee of Red Cross) representatives.

The trial proceedings of accused persons were also kept under focus and independent observations were carried out along with the preventive visits.

During the monitoring, it was observed that all hearings were organized in compliance with the legislation and with respect to the human rights and freedoms, as well as that the accused were provided with lawyers and interpreters, and all legal opportunities were created for all the accused and their lawyers.