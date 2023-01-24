Azerbaijan's MP proposes to hold conference on 'Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's economy'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. It has been proposed to hold a conference on "Heydar Aliyev and the economy of Azerbaijan" in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

MP Ziyad Samadzade made a proposal at today's meeting of the parliamentary Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising.

He noted that the economic development strategy determined by National Leader Heydar Aliyev has brought great success to the Azerbaijani people and keeps doing it today.

"There are plenty of materials on the economic policy of Heydar Aliyev. This year has been declared a "Year of Heydar Aliyev", and I believe that there is a need for such a conference. Each of us should actively participate in this conference and express our opinions," he said.

Following the order of President Ilham Aliyev, 2023 was declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in order to ensure the celebration at the state level of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.