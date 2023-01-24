Agreement between Azerbaijan, Russia on countering terrorism approved following presidential decree (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Government on media cooperation combating the legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime and the terrorism financing in the cross-border movements of currency and monetary instruments, has been approved following President Ilham Aliyev's decree, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the document was signed in Baku on November 17, 2022.

Following the agreement's entering into force, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of a document's provisions, and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs should notify the Russian government of the implementation of domestic procedures required for the agreement.