Azerbaijan approves agreement with Russia on co-op over crossing border points (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Agreement between the Russian Government and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation and interaction to coordinate the development of crossing points across the Azerbaijan-Russia border and access roads to them", Trend reports.

Following the decree, the mentioned agreement was signed in Baku on November 17, 2022.

After the agreement's entering into force, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs should notify the Russian government on the implementation of domestic procedures required for the agreement.