Azerbaijan defines consular registration procedure for death abroad (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The consular registration of death abroad by offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been determined, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the amendments to the Civil Procedure Code, approved by President Ilham Aliyev's decree.

According to the decree, the court decision on declaring a person dead will be considered grounds for offices of the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry and the Justice Ministry of the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic [in the territory of Nakhchivan], the Foreign Ministry's consular departments abroad, representative offices of the district executive power in cities, towns, and villages of regional subordination, to register deaths. This decision is the basis for the termination of the property management and the civil record of death.

After the court decision on the adoption of a child becomes enforceable, an extract from this decision will be confirmed by the judge's e-signature within three days and transferred to the information system of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan through the Electronic Court Information System.