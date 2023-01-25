Community of Western Azerbaijan finalize discussions on draft of 'Concept of Return'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia's territory) conducted final discussions of the draft 'Concept of Return', Trend reports citing the community.

On January 24, 2023, representatives of the key structures of the community discussed the concept draft, to the text of which a number of additions and amendments were made.

The community secretariat was instructed to finalize the edition of the draft.

The draft concept will be considered at a meeting of the community council today.

During the process of 'Concept of Return' preparation, a large number of valuable proposals were received from the general public. The received proposals were analyzed and systematized according to the main topics, and a draft document was prepared.