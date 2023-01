Details added: first version posted on 14:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Human Rights Committee of Azerbaijan’s Parliament has included the preparation of a bill on ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories in its work plan for 2023, Trend reports.

On November 16, 2022, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree approving the 'First state program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories'.

