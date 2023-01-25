Date of Egyptian president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will visit Azerbaijan on January 27-28, 2023, a diplomatic source told Trend.

"Information about the program of the visit will be provided in a short time," said the source.

According to the source, after Azerbaijan, the President of Egypt will visit Armenia.

Azerbaijan and Egypt have strong ties in the political, economic and cultural spheres. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A working group on Azerbaijani-Egyptian inter-parliamentary relations operates in the Azerbaijani Parliament. To date, Azerbaijan and Egypt have signed 60 documents on cooperation in various fields.

According to the latest statistics, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt in 2022 amounted to $16.1 million, of which $2.5 million fell on Azerbaijani exports to the country, and $13.6 million - on imports from Egypt.