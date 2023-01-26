Azerbaijan exempts residents of liberated territories from import customs duty (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a law on amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On customs tariff", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, residents of liberated territories, registered for VAT purposes on the basis of a confirming document of the body (institution), determined by the relevant executive authority are exempted from paying import customs duties for the import of machinery, technological equipment, and devices, as well as raw and other materials in the areas of economic activity and the nomenclature of commodities approved by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2023.

The Law "On customs tariff", consisting of five chapters and 23 articles, establishes a procedure for the formation and use of customs tariff of the Azerbaijan Republic - major means of state control over foreign trade, to provide an efficient relationship between domestic and foreign markets, and also procedure of imposition of duty on commodities being cleared through the customs border of the Azerbaijan Republic.