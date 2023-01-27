Azerbaijani government plans to evacuate embassy in Tehran soon - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Azerbaijani government plans to evacuate the embassy in Tehran in the near future, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade said in an interview with TRT Haber, Trend reports.

"Each state is responsible for ensuring the security of foreign embassies in its country," he added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.