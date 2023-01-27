Anti-Azerbaijani campaign in Iran led to terrorist attack - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. A campaign against Azerbaijan has been observed in the Iranian press and Iranian offices in recent months, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade said in an interview with TRT Haber, Trend reports.

According to him, as a result, this led to today's terrorist attack.

"These provocations, publications in the press, and campaigns against Azerbaijan have a very negative impact on Azerbaijan-Iran relations. The Iranian side should take measures against the campaign in the country regarding Azerbaijan," he added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.