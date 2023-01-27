Israeli Embassy stands in solidarity with Azerbaijani people - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek has posted a Twitter publication in connection with the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"The Embassy of Israel stands in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan in this difficult hour," the tweet said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.