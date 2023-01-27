Kyrgyz MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan shared a publication on Twitter in connection with the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"We condemn the armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran. We express our support and condolences to the Azerbaijani side in connection with the death of the head of the security service. We call for a thorough and objective investigation of the incident and bringing to justice those responsible," the ministry said in a publication.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.