Turkish official strongly condemns treacherous attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Head of the Public Relations Office of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun has posted a Twitter publication in connection with the armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"I strongly condemn the treacherous attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. I express my condolences to the martyr's family and the Azerbaijani people and wish healing to the wounded," the tweet said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.