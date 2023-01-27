Italian Embassy in Baku extends condolences to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Italian Embassy in Baku has posted a Twitter publication in connection with the armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"Our Embassy expresses deep indignation at the cowardly attack against Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran and extends sincere condolences to the victim's family. While wishing the injured a speedy recovery, we manifest our admiration for the prompt and courageous reaction of the security personnel," said the tweet.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.