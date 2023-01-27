Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone conversation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian colleague Hossein Amirabdollahian regarding the terrorist attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran took place, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Minister Bayramov resolutely condemned the terrorist attack against Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, which killed one and injured two employees of the diplomatic mission.

Proceeding from the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, the Azerbaijani official has once again reminded Iran that the host country is obliged to ensure the security of diplomatic missions and their employees.

Bayramov demanded Iran to thoroughly investigate this crime and bring those responsible to justice.

The Iranian minister expressed condolences to the victim's family, the leadership, and people of Azerbaijan. He noted that the relevant authorities of Iran immediately responded to the incident, and the case is currently being investigated. According to the minister, the security of the Azerbaijani embassy and personnel has been raised to the highest level.

A criminal case has been initiated against the detainee on the fact of carrying a weapon and killing a diplomat. He will be subjected to the highest punishment. The official noted that the activities of the diplomatic police of Iran, responsible for the embassy's area, are being investigated.

The Iranian minister expressed hope that relations between the two countries would not become more tense as a result of this event.