UN condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The UN condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, and those responsible must be punished, Spokesperson of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"We condemn the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, as a result of which one person died and many were injured. We express our condolences to the family of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Attacks on diplomatic missions are strictly prohibited by international law," Dujarric said.

According to him, the UN took note that the Iranian authorities launched an investigation into the incident. "We hope that the assailants or the attacker will be held accountable," the UN spokesman added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.