Employee of Azerbaijani Embassy, who neutralized Iranian terrorist, successfully operated on - MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Vasif Taghiyev, an employee of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, who neutralized a terrorist during an attack on the diplomatic mission on January 27, has been operated on, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

According to Hajizada, Taghiyev’s condition is satisfactory.

Besides, Head of the Iranian Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital Shahram Alamdari said that the condition of embassy employees injured as a result of the terrorist attack is satisfactory.

According to Alamdari, Taghiyev, who received bullet wounds in the shoulder and jaw, was operated on.

"Now his condition is assessed as good," he noted.

Besides, according to Alamdari, another injured employee was also operated on, a bullet was removed from his body, and he's currently in good condition.

"Both patients are now in good condition and we hope they will recover soon," the hospital's head added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.